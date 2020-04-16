Funeral Procession Route Released For IMPD Officer, Breann Leath

Last week, it was announced that 24-year-old IMPD officer, Breann Leath, lost her life while in the line of duty. She was responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s east side when she was shot and killed. Leath was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, a graduate of Southport High School, a member of the Army National Guard, and a mother to a small child.

IMPD is holding a funeral for Leath on Thursday, April 16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation and the public cannot attend the services in person.

Although people can’t show their support at the service, Councilor Duke Oliver encourages local area residents to continue to practice social distancing and come out and wave during the funeral procession. The procession will begin at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway around 12:30PM and end at the Crown Hill Cemetery, where Leath will be laid to rest. Below is the full procession route.

The motor coach will make a complete loop around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It will exit the track from the Bus gate located on the south end of the track.

East on 4 th to Gate 2 exit.

to Gate 2 exit. East on 16 th to Meridian St.

to Meridian St. South on Meridian St. to Monument Circle.

¾ around the Circle to E/B E Market St.

Eastbound on Monument Circle East Market.

East on Market St. to Alabama St.

South on Alabama to Maryland St.

East on Maryland St. to Washington St.

East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd.

West into the Access road to East District Headquarters.

Pause at East District Headquarters for the 1042 broadcast.

Continue around the perimeter of East district exiting onto N. Shadeland Ave.

North on Shadeland Ave. to I70 westbound.

I70 westbound to I65 North.

I65 North to the 29 th Exit 116.

Exit 116. East on 29 th to N. Illinois St.

to N. Illinois St. North on Illinois St. to W. 34 th

West on 34th to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery.

