Indy
HomeIndy

Funeral Procession Route Released For IMPD Officer, Breann Leath

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

Last week, it was announced that 24-year-old IMPD officer, Breann Leath, lost her life while in the line of duty. She was responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s east side when she was shot and killed. Leath was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, a graduate of Southport High School, a member of the Army National Guard, and a mother to a small child.

IMPD is holding a funeral for Leath on Thursday, April 16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation and the public cannot attend the services in person.

Although people can’t show their support at the service, Councilor Duke Oliver encourages local area residents to continue to practice social distancing and come out and wave during the funeral procession. The procession will begin at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway around 12:30PM and end at the Crown Hill Cemetery, where Leath will be laid to rest. Below is the full procession route.

  • The motor coach will make a complete loop around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
  • It will exit the track from the Bus gate located on the south end of the track.
  • East on 4th to Gate 2 exit.
  • East on 16th to Meridian St.
  • South on Meridian St. to Monument Circle.
  • ¾ around the Circle to E/B E Market St.
  • Eastbound on Monument Circle East Market.
  • East on Market St. to Alabama St.
  • South on Alabama to Maryland St.
  • East on Maryland St. to Washington St.
  • East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd.
  • West into the Access road to East District Headquarters.
  • Pause at East District Headquarters for the 1042 broadcast.
  • Continue around the perimeter of East district exiting onto N. Shadeland Ave.
  • North on Shadeland Ave. to I70 westbound.
  • I70 westbound to I65 North.
  • I65 North to the 29th Exit 116.
  • East on 29th to N. Illinois St.
  • North on Illinois St. to W. 34th
  • West on 34th to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery.

See Also: 

(PICS) Local Law Enforcement Turn Out To Send Fallen Officers Daughter To Prom

Chris Pratt Surprised “Jurassic World” Screening For Police Officers &amp; Cancer Kids

Funeral Procession Route Released For IMPD Officer, Breann Leath  was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close