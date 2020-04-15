It’s the middle of the week and Ana is here with her midweek update. Or rather, her midweek song! With rumors of One Direction possibly getting back together, here’s a good question – would they make songs about quarantine? Their respective solo careers? Ana has a few ideas PLUS, an idea of how “What Makes You Safe Indoors” might sound like.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25531114″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5976efa5834310fe0524177e084e29da.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Ana’s Midweek Update: The April Quarantine Diaries

RELATED: Ana’s Quarantine Took A Turn For The Worst

RELATED: Things That Are Older Than Ana

Ana’s Midweek Song was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: