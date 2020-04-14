Resources For Those Unemployed Due To Covid-19

On Tuesday April 14, 2020 Radio One Indianapolis held a special edition segment targeted at helping those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Tina Cosby–of AM 1310/92.7 FM– spoke with several professionals about resources and services for those unemployed. Check out the full show below:

Check out these resources:

Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Indiana Department of Workforce Development joined us live on Community Connection with all you need to know on Employment, Unemployment, and help during the Coronavirus/Covid-19.

Contact Options: https://www.in.gov/dwd/2328.htm

DWD and the Corona Virus: https://www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm

Walmart is Hiring:

https://careers.walmart.com/

Extra $2 through June 5th Many Overtime Oppertunities. Phone Guest: Carol Gilliam – Talent Acquisition Manager at Walmart E-Commerce

The Community Compass App

About the App: With their new app, The Community Compass, The Indy Hunger Network has created a new modern way to provided assistance. With the Community Compass App, you can find: free meal locations, free groceries, food related events, and information on food related programs (WIC and SNAP). Can’t download an app? TEXT FOR HELP If you don’t have a smart phone, you can use any mobile phone to text the word “hi” to 317-434-3758 to find assistance. https://www.indyhunger.org/compass/

Kroger is Hiring!

Apply for a job at Kroger:

https://jobs.kroger.com/

Phone Guest: Eric Halvorson – Manager of Public Affairs at the Central Division

Churches and the Corona Virus/Covid-19 on Community Connection.

Guests:

Pastor Denell Howard – Hovey Street Church Of Christ

Pastor Ivan Hicks- First Baptist Church North Indianapolis

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson – Sr. Pastor of Eastern Star Church

Indy Chamber

https://indychamber.com/

Second Helpings

https://www.secondhelpings.org/

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana https://www.fhcci.org/ Phone Guests: Michael Huber – President and CEO of the Indy Chamber Nora Spitznogle – Senior Director of Programs at Second Helpings Amy Nelson – Executive Director for the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

Edna Martin Christian Center

https://ednamartincc.org/

Flanner House

https://flannerhouse.org/

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center https://www.faybiccardglickcenter.org/ Phone Guests: Barato Britt – Executive Director at the Edna Martin Christian Center Brandon Cosby – Executive Director at the Flanner House Patrice Duckett – Executive Director at the Fay Biccared Glick Neighborhood Center

