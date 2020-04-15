Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It Sounded Like A Certain Body Part

Amy Schumer Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Source: Theo Wargo/NBC / Getty

After welcoming her first child on May 5, 2019, comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer chose to name their son, Gene Attell Fischer. The middle name was chosen in honor of her close friend and fellow comic Dave Attell. 

See Also: Amy Schumer Is Done With Fan Selfies After South Carolina Man Demands Picture

However, Schumer didn’t realize that Gene Attell sounds very similar to Genital, when first picking the name. In a recent interview on the podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the 38-year-old comedian/actress revealed  that her and her husband have now changed Gene’s middle name.

She said, “Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital’.”

See Also: Amy Schumer Issues A Pseudo Apology For Her “Formation” Parody Video

Whew! Well we learned a valuable lesson from the Fischers, say your baby’s name a few times out loud before confirming!

Baby Bumpin’: Some Of Our Favorite Celeb Pregnancy Moments
9 photos

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close