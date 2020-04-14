Trevor Daniel Shares How He’s Spending His Time During Quarantine [VIDEO]

Trevor Daniel is an amazingly talented singer songwriter. You may have heard is hit song, “Falling” on countless amounts of Tik Tok videos. The song came off his debut EP, Homesick, that released in October 2018. Because of his success on Tik Tok, “Falling” hit the charts in more than twenty countries after going viral in 2019.

Daniel recently released his first studio album, Nicotine, which showcases his wide range of talent. Daniel joined Jules on Instagram to chat about his new album, his favorite sports teams, and how he is spending his time during quarantine.

Check out Trevor Daniel’s video for his hit song, “Falling.”

