Indiana Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In His Bank Account

Man typing secret number from a bank ATM to withdraw money

Source: Ignacio Martin / Getty

While many Americans are waiting for their COVID-19 stimulus payments, an Indiana man received a little more than he was expecting.

Charles Calvin–who is a volunteer fire fighter from New Chicago, Indiana–told a nearby news station that he withdrew $200 from his checking account at an ATM. When he looked at his receipt, his remaining balance was  $8.2 Million!

In disbelief, he ran his card again and it had the same remaining balance. The following week, Calvin called his bank and they said they didn’t see the millions in his account anymore. They did however see that his $1,700 stimulus payment that he was waiting for, was deposited.

He told the reporter, “It kind of sucks, you go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

There is no word on whether the error came from the bank, the ATM, or the government.

Source: Daily Mail 

