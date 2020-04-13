KKMS Daily News – 4.13.20

Don’t focus on the bad news… We like to keep it fun here at the KKMS news station! And here are the reporters now to give us the inside scoop, live from their homes! An Easter to remember, a nail situation gone wrong, a chip thief on the loose, and more hard-hitting stories just for you!

