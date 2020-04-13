Today is Kellie Rasberry’s birthday, but she’s giving KiddNation the gift of her love advice! Hear what she has to say to some soon-to-be-dads, a married couple on the rocks, an unsure engaged couple, another KiddNation member wrote in and said that he’s ready to settle down but she isn’t.

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25413642″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: A Dark Family Secret

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: My Friend Is A Moocher

Love Letters To Kellie: Scared That I’ll Be A Bad Dad was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: