Love Letters To Kellie: Scared That I’ll Be A Bad Dad

Today is Kellie Rasberry’s birthday, but she’s giving KiddNation the gift of her love advice! Hear what she has to say to some soon-to-be-dads, a married couple on the rocks, an unsure engaged couple, another KiddNation member wrote in and said that he’s ready to settle down but she isn’t.

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Close