Indy’s Connection: Indy Keeps Supporting and Creating

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with two more organizations about what they are doing to help the community during these difficult times.

First, Tamara Winfrey-Harris, Vice President of Community Leadership and Effective Philanthropy with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, talked about the organization’s work on CICERF as well as the foundation’s own funds that are impacting the community.

In the second part of the show, Julie Goodman, CEO of The Arts Council of Indianapolis, spoke about the #IndyKeepsCreating movement and the emergency fund that’s supporting artists.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9.

