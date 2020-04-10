Big Al’s Virtual Date

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
What a week it has been for Big Al. First, there was discussion about his pickup lines and how he may have the worst ones imaginable. Then, there was the follow-up where it seemed the pickup lines weren’t getting any better BUT, he said enough! Now there’s Big Al’s guidelines for a social distancing/quarantine boo and now we have word of a virtual date! Here’s how it went…

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25236340″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

