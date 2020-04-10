Getting the kids to maintain a little sanity during this quarantine has been a bit rough. You aren’t alone, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is dealing with the same growing pains too! J-Si can’t believe that his daughter Chloe went there! And why is Emma Kelly upset with her mom’s face? Are you stuck with moody children during quarantine?

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25236116″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: How J-Si Got Caught Caught

RELATED: Pump Fake: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Officially…Co-Parenting

RELATED: How Kellie & Her Husband Had A Quarantine Date Night

Mad Kids In Quarantine was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: