The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Home

KKMS Daily News

KMMS Daily News

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show feels like there’s a lot of sadness in the news right now (there is because every nightly headline kicks off with dread and sadness), so they decided to report their own daily news about what’s happening in their lives instead!! Check out the first KKMS Daily News segment!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Feel Good Friday’s: How One Kidd Nation Member Went ALL IN For Graduation

RELATED: Kidd Nation Says … “Get Over It!”

RELATED: The King Of: KKMS vs. Halsey Edition

KKMS Daily News  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close