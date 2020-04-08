Indy
Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Town Hall

Town Hall Livestream

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

Join us for a free 60-minute webinar on Thursday, April 9th at 4:00 pm ET. We will be discussing the types of emergency resources and funding that are available to local small business owners affected by the current COVID-19 crisis.

This webinar is presented by Urban One / Radio One Indianapolis and our partners.

Moderator:

Tina Cosby– Host of Community Connection on AM 1310/92.7 The Light 

Panelists: 

Maria B. Earley –  Partner at Reed Smith LLP, Financial Services Regulatory and Enforcement

Congressman Andre D. Carson – U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District

Mr. Stacey Poynter – SBA District Director Indiana District Office U.S. Small Business Administration

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Town Hall  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

