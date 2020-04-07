The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

How Part-Time Justin Destroys Homes

Homes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

It’s all about first impressions, right? There seems to be a theme to the stories of when Part-Time Justin from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show visits someone’s house for the first time. He usually gets comfortable, almost too comfortable whenever he’s over and well, … and he’s definitely left his mark!

Listen and find out the stories of what happens when Part-Time Justin comes to visit.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=24927009″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

RELATED: Part-Time Justin Turns Up In Quarantine

RELATED: Would You Rather … Travel In Space Or Travel In A Submarine?

RELATED: Which Celeb Quarantine House Would You Pick?

How Part-Time Justin Destroys Homes  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close