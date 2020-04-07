National
HomeNational

Louisiana Police Use “The Purge” Siren to Alert Residents of COVID-19 Curfew

Police in Louisiana are apologizing after broadcasting the same alarm signal from “The Purge” to alert residents of a newly enforced 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. If you’ve ever seen “The Purge” you know how memorable this siren is. In the movie the siren was used to alert Americans that all crimes, including murder are legal for a 12-hour period. Crowley Police beforehand told residents  that the siren would be different than regular police sirens but no one was expecting to hear that! After receiving tons of backlash on social media, Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC he “had no idea the sound was associated with ‘The Purge’ and he doesn’t plan on using any type of siren moving forward.”

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close