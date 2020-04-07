Louisiana Police Use “The Purge” Siren to Alert Residents of COVID-19 Curfew

Police in Louisiana are apologizing after broadcasting the same alarm signal from “The Purge” to alert residents of a newly enforced 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. If you’ve ever seen “The Purge” you know how memorable this siren is. In the movie the siren was used to alert Americans that all crimes, including murder are legal for a 12-hour period. Crowley Police beforehand told residents that the siren would be different than regular police sirens but no one was expecting to hear that! After receiving tons of backlash on social media, Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC
he “had no idea the sound was associated with ‘The Purge’ and he doesn’t plan on using any type of siren moving forward.”