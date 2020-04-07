Lady Gaga Raises $35 Million for WHO and Announces Televised Concert

Lady Gaga is using her platform to help fight against the COVID-19 crisis in a major way. After teaming up to raise $35 million already, Global Citizen, Gaga, and the World Health Organization announced a televised concert that will raise money for healthcare professionals battling the pandemic through the COVID-19. The One World: Together at Home special aims to provide funding for protective equipment for health-care workers.

The star-studded lineup includes appearances and performances from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder and more!

The special will air April 18 at 8:00 PM ET on the three major networks ABC, CBS, and NBC. Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon will all co-host the event together. You can also watch on other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Twitter, Tidal, and YouTube.

