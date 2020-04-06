Dustin
New Tiger King Episode Coming This Week

Tiger King doc

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Wait what?!?! Yeah, that was the reaction I had when I heard this too. According to Jeff Lowe, one of the people from the show, there will be a new episode of The Tiger King coming out this week! There are two things being talked about right now. The Coronavirus and Tiger King. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor while you’re just hangin on the couch. Go to Netflix and WATCH THIS SHOW!! One question for you…Did she do it? If you’ve seen it you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t yet, you will! No news from Netflix yet on when the episode will air.

