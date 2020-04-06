New Tiger King Episode Coming This Week

Wait what?!?! Yeah, that was the reaction I had when I heard this too. According to Jeff Lowe, one of the people from the show, there will be a new episode of The Tiger King coming out this week! There are two things being talked about right now. The Coronavirus and Tiger King. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor while you’re just hangin on the couch. Go to Netflix and WATCH THIS SHOW!! One question for you…Did she do it? If you’ve seen it you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t yet, you will! No news from Netflix yet on when the episode will air.

Related: Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc Antle Have Ties To Britney Spears?

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: