The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ana’s Quarantine Took A Turn For The Worst

Ana

Those of us in relationships have had a few interesting situations regarding quarantine. Ana’s been taking on some new meaning to distancing, even AFTER doing a road trip with her boyfriend but … well, things took a turn. A really, really bad one. Ana’s quarantine with the boyfriend turned really ugly… There’s been silly couple fights and now THIS!

