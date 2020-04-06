The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Did Big Al Drop The Worst Pickup Line Ever?

Big Al

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

You’ve seen those posts on social media about how you should use this time of stillness to pick up a hobby, master a craft or practically do anything else during this quarantine, right? Someone called out our boy Big Al for having the worst game… If all you have is time on your hands, shouldn’t you have the best pickup line? And then… he makes it even worse!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al’s Big Dog Brag

RELATED: Was Big Al’s Patio Karaoke Bit Stolen?

Did Big Al Drop The Worst Pickup Line Ever?  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close