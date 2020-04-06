Indy’s Connection: Connecting Online, On Social Media, and In The Community

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with three different organizations about what they are doing to help their communities during these difficult times.

Kim Morton, Vice President of Development for the Johnson County Community Foundation, talked about the emergency funds the community is supporting and using to respond to the pandemic.

Jennifer Pace Robinson, Vice President of Experience Development and Family Learning at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, talked about how exhibits and experiences are being shared on social media.

Deb Lambert, Director of Collection Management for the Indianapolis Public Library, talked about the multitude of resources the library has online that can be accessed with and without a library card.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

