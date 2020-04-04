Tamika Catchings To Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Indy
On Saturday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this year’s nine Hall of Fame honorees. Indiana Fever Vice President of basketball operations and general manager, Tamika Catchings was named as one of the honorees.

Along with Catchings, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy TomjanovichKim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann will be inducted. John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said, “The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure.”

Catchings is well loved in Indiana and played her entire 14-year WNBA career with the Indiana Fever. She is a 10-time WNBA All-Star (2002, 2003, 2005-2007, 2009, 2011, 2013-2015) and four-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016). After winning WNBA MVP in 2011, she led the Indiana Fever to a WNBA Championship in 2012 while collecting WNBA Finals MVP honors. Catchings was also named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year five times (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012).

The Class of 2020 will be inducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Congrats Tamika!

