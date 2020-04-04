Mallory
Self Care Guru: The Ultimate At-Home Mani/Pedi

Here’s everything for an at-home manicure and pedicure!

For a manicure you’ll need: nail polish remover, buffer, cuticle remover, manicure sticks, filer, clippers, hand cream and exfoliate, nail polish

  1. Clean your nails with polish remover
  2. Clip, file, and buff
  3. Push back your cuticles.
  4. Exfoliate your hands.
  5. Moisturize your hands and cuticles.
  6. Apply a base coat
  7. Apply your first coat of color.
  8. Apply second coat

For a pedicure you’ll need: Foot bath or small tub, epsom salt or bath salt, essential oils, foot file or pumice stone, foot cream, cuticle oil, nail clippers, cuticle nipper, cuticle pusher and a nail file, toe separators, polish, cotton pads, moisturizing lotion

  1. Clip, file, and buff your nails
  2. Buff and exfoliate your feet
  3. Soak your feet
  4. Push back your cuticles.
  5. Moisturize
  6. Apply a base coat
  7. Apply your first coat of color.
  8. Apply second coat

