Self Care Guru: The Ultimate At-Home Mani/Pedi

Here’s everything for an at-home manicure and pedicure!
For a manicure you’ll need: nail polish remover, buffer, cuticle remover, manicure sticks, filer, clippers, hand cream and exfoliate, nail polish
- Clean your nails with polish remover
- Clip, file, and buff
- Push back your cuticles.
- Exfoliate your hands.
- Moisturize your hands and cuticles.
- Apply a base coat
- Apply your first coat of color.
- Apply second coat
For a pedicure you’ll need: Foot bath or small tub, epsom salt or bath salt, essential oils, foot file or pumice stone, foot cream, cuticle oil, nail clippers, cuticle nipper, cuticle pusher and a nail file, toe separators, polish, cotton pads, moisturizing lotion
- Clip, file, and buff your nails
- Buff and exfoliate your feet
- Soak your feet
- Push back your cuticles.
- Moisturize
- Apply a base coat
- Apply your first coat of color.
- Apply second coat
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: