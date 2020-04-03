Dr. Oz Educates Us On COVID-19 [AUDIO]

Dr. Oz was a wealth of information when he joined the show today! These are just some of the important things that he touched on!
- He reminded us why we need to educate ourselves about COVID-19.
- How can we protect ourselves from getting the virus?
- Do we need to be afraid?
- When will things return to normal?
