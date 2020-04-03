Dustin
HomeDustin

Parents React To Diego On Tik Tok! HAHA!!

This is great! Tik Tok is exploding. Especially with teens and early 20s. In fact, because of Tik Tok we’re playing songs like “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas, “Falling” by Trevor Daniel, “Say So” by Doja Cat and so many more. Now that we’re all in quarantine, Tik Tok’s downloads have gone up by 18% and revenue has skyrocketed!

Being so popular with the younger crowd, this video cracks me up because parents have no idea what Tik Tok is and their reactions to “Diego” are hilarious. “My name is Diego and my life is so sick. I have a lot of money and i have a big…house!” HAHA! ENJOY!!

Related: WATCH: Drake&#8217 ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral Tik Tok Track

 

Diego , Dustin Kross , parents , prank , radionow 100.9 , react , tik tok , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close