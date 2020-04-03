Parents React To Diego On Tik Tok! HAHA!!

This is great! Tik Tok is exploding. Especially with teens and early 20s. In fact, because of Tik Tok we’re playing songs like “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas, “Falling” by Trevor Daniel, “Say So” by Doja Cat and so many more. Now that we’re all in quarantine, Tik Tok’s downloads have gone up by 18% and revenue has skyrocketed!

Being so popular with the younger crowd, this video cracks me up because parents have no idea what Tik Tok is and their reactions to “Diego” are hilarious. “My name is Diego and my life is so sick. I have a lot of money and i have a big…house!” HAHA! ENJOY!!

Related: WATCH: Drake’ ‘Toosie Slide’ Is The Next Viral Tik Tok Track

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: