Check Out These Restaurants Still Open During COVID-19

Are you tired of cooking or just want to support local restaurants. The following restaurants are open right now in Indianapolis.

 

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles, 132 East St. Downtown Indianapolis, (317)753-2859 – Maxine’s is open Tuesday-Sunday 11am-6pm for carry out and delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub. You can get a family meal that feeds up to 6 starting at $25.  @maxineschicken on Instagram and Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles on Facebook.

His Place Eatery, 6916 E. 30th St (30th and Shadeland), (317)545-4890 – His Place is open Tuesday – Thursday 11am-7pm, Friday 11am-8pm, Saturday Noon – 8pm and Sunday Noon – 6pm for carry out and delivery.  @hisplaceeatery on Instagram and His Place Eatery – Chicken & Waffle, Ribs, and Soul Food on Facebook.

Juicy Seafood Indy, 2801 Lake Cir. Dr. (West 86th St), (317)755-3962, and 5899 E. 86th St. (Castleton), (317)296-3884 – Juicy Seafood is open daily from Noon – 8pm for pick up orders.  Try The Red Bomb, 1/2lb of Shrimp, 1/2lb of Lobster Tail, 1/2lb of Snow Crab Legs with one corn and two potatoes.  @juicyseafoodindy on Instagram and Juicy Seafood Indy on Facebook.

El Rodeo & El Jaripeo Restaurants,  Various locations – El Rodeo and EL Jaripeo Restaurants are open Monday – Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10:30pm, and Sunday 11am-9pm for pick up orders.  Click here for a downloadable $5 off coupon and locations.  Authentic Mexican food made with family recipes in a family friendly environment.

La Mexicana Authentic Mexican Food, 7862 Michigan Rd, (317)280-7226 – La Mexicana Authentic Mexican Food is open daily from 11am-10pm for carry out and delivery through GrubHub and UberEats.  Get 20% off of orders $30 or more.  La Mexicana Authentic Food on Facebook.

Mar y Sol Mexican Restaurant,  8015 Pendleton Pike C, (317)672-9669 – Mar y Sol Mexican Restaurant is open daily from 11am-10pm for carry out or delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub.  Get 15% off carry out orders.  Mar y Sol Mexican Bar and Grill on Facebook.

 

Check out other resources during COVID-19 here.

