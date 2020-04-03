Indy
HomeIndy

Coronavirus Update: 102 People Have Died In Indiana Due To The COVID-19

NEWS: MAR 24 Coronavirus in Indiana

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As of Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reports 102 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. 17,835 have been tested, and of those tested 3,437 have tested positive.

Currently many states in the United States have cases of COVID-19. New York has the largest amount with over 90,000 reported cases according to the CDC. 

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the state of Indiana is on a stay-at-home order until April 7th and Gov. Holcomb issued a surge plan for the anticipated rise in cases. Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett ordered Marion County to stay home until May 1st.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends:

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
NIKE & KEVIN DURANT Eyewear
21 photos

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close