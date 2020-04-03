Coronavirus Update: 102 People Have Died In Indiana Due To The COVID-19

As of Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reports 102 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. 17,835 have been tested, and of those tested 3,437 have tested positive.
Currently many states in the United States have cases of COVID-19. New York has the largest amount with over 90,000 reported cases according to the CDC.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, the state of Indiana is on a stay-at-home order until April 7th and Gov. Holcomb issued a surge plan for the anticipated rise in cases. Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett ordered Marion County to stay home until May 1st.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends: