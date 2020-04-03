WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel & Jennifer Aniston Suprise A Nurse

We need more positive stories like this right now! A nurse recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Jimmy Kimmel had her on his at-home version of Jimmy Kimmel Live. They talked about her symptoms and how she’s feeling. Jimmy surprised the nurse with a video chat with the one and only Jennifer Aniston! The two of them then surprised the nurse with a $10,000 Postmates gift card, and a painting from Aniston. I love this! Check out this sweet moment below.

