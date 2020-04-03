Entertainment News
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel & Jennifer Aniston Suprise A Nurse

We need more positive stories like this right now!  A nurse recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Jimmy Kimmel had her on his at-home version of Jimmy Kimmel Live. They talked about her symptoms and how she’s feeling.  Jimmy surprised the nurse with a video chat with the one and only Jennifer Aniston!  The two of them then surprised the nurse with a $10,000 Postmates gift card, and a painting from Aniston.  I love this!  Check out this sweet moment below.

