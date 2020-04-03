Entertainment News
The Weeknd Co-Wrote on Episode of ‘American Dad’

The Weeknd is the gift that keeps on giving these days. After dropping his album After Hours this past month along with three new bonus track, The Weekend revealed he’s also been busy co-writing an episode of “American Dad.” The Weeknd posted on Instagram a picture of himself and “American Dad” writer Joel Hurwitz with the caption, “Me and this guy wrote an episode of American Dad. Also gonna play myself… kinda. MAY 4th ! (Photo was taken a while ago… STAY HOME).” The Weeknd will debut an original song for the episode he co-wrote which will air on May 4th.

