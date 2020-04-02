In a house full of pranks … what could possibly happen if one prank goes absolutely wrong? J-Si from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show was CAUGHT CAUGHT by his kids! What was supposed to be a harmless prank ended up causing some long-term emotional scarring. Was he able to cover it up as an April Fool’s joke? Has this happened to anyone else?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-Si Shares His Quarantine Confession

RELATED: Chloe Shares Her April Fools Day Prank!

RELATED: J-Si’s Prank War With The Wife Got Him “The Look”

How J-Si Got Caught Caught was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: