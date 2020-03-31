By now, he’s a friend of the show. Jaime Camil of Jane The Virgin fame calls to talk about his new show Broke that’s premiering on CBS this Thursday… And he’s doing a little something to raise money to go toward the Coronavirus relief!

Plus, watch the preview trailer below!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: What Are We Watching: Tiger King!

RELATED: Cardi B Not Allowed To Create GoFundMe For Joe Exotic, Says She Was Just Playing

RELATED: James Corden Hosting ‘Homefest’ With Music From Your Faves

Jaime Camil Talks Coronavirus Relief & His New Series ‘Broke’! [INTERVIEW] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: