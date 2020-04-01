J-Si is a prankster, so it is any surprise that his children are too! He thought his daughter Chloe was being super sweet to him but ends up, she was playing an April Fools prank!

Plus, each weekday listen at 7:20am CT and 8:20am CT for us to call out 3 names of people who signed up!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: J-Si Shares How He Got His Dumb Injury

RELATED: Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Your Hand Washing (Coronavirus Edition)

RELATED: Dolly Parton Will Read Bedtime Stories To Your Kids

Chloe Shares Her April Fools Day Prank! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: