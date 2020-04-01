The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: My Boring Boyfriend Hasn’t Proposed!

Love Letters To Kellie

Dear Kellie, you are the love expert….. why hasn’t my boyfriend proposed to me yet? And why is he so boring? Plus, is long distance even worth the try? Get all of Kellie Rasberry’s advice from today’s Love Letters to Kellie!

Plus, do you wanna go see Harry Styles when the world opens back up?

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

