Bobby Moynihan Talks Season 3 Of ‘Ducktales’ & More! [INTERVIEW]

Bobby Moynihan

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

We continue our series of asking the stars how they’re dealing with quarantine and one of today’s guests? None other than Saturday Night Live alum and actor Bobby Moynihan!

He calls to tell us season 3 of DuckTales is coming! Watch DuckTales on Disney XD and check out the trailer below. Plus, he’s still working in quarantine! What’s he doing? And how is he handling this social distancing?

Close