We continue our series of asking the stars how they’re dealing with quarantine and one of today’s guests? None other than Saturday Night Live alum and actor Bobby Moynihan!

He calls to tell us season 3 of DuckTales is coming! Watch DuckTales on Disney XD and check out the trailer below. Plus, he’s still working in quarantine! What’s he doing? And how is he handling this social distancing?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine [AUDIO]

RELATED: Was Big Al’s Patio Karaoke Bit Stolen?

Bobby Moynihan Talks Season 3 Of ‘Ducktales’ & More! [INTERVIEW] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: