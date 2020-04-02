WATCH: Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas For Wearing Jeans At Home

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are couples goals! The saying goes “couples who publicly troll each other, stay together”…right? Sophie was on #ConanAtHome and talked about quarantine life. She said she was wearing sweatpants, but cannot get over the fact that her husband is casually wearing jeans around the house. I’m kinda with Sophie on this one! Put on some sweats, bro! Check out the full interview below!

RELATED: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reportedly Expecting First Child

WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits on ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

WATCH: Jennifer Garner Plays Saxophone for Jimmy Fallon

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: