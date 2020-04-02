Entertainment News
WATCH: Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas For Wearing Jeans At Home

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are couples goals!  The saying goes “couples who publicly troll each other, stay together”…right?  Sophie was on #ConanAtHome and talked about quarantine life.  She said she was wearing sweatpants, but cannot get over the fact that her husband is casually wearing jeans around the house.   I’m kinda with Sophie on this one!  Put on some sweats, bro!  Check out the full interview below!

Conan At Home , jeans , joe jonas , sophie turner , trolls , wearing

