WATCH: Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Paint Portraits on ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

The Tonight Show MUST go on!  Yes, Jimmy Fallon is still making us laugh and keeping us entertained during quarantine.  He recently had Demi Lovato on his “At Home Edition” of the Tonight Show.  The two painted portraits of each other, while talking about Demi’s emotional comeback Grammys performance.  They also did some impressions.  Check out how well their paintings turned out below!  Would you buy these at auction?

Demi also performed her latest single, “I Love Me,”  and she CRUSHED it!  Check it out below.

