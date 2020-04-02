Mayor Hogsett Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until May 1

Wednesday, Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department made the announcement that they have decided to extend the county’s stay-at-home order to May 1.

We have gotten a lot of questions about “what’s next.” This evening, with Dr. Virginia Caine of the @Marion_Health, we are ready to answer that question and extend our community’s “stay at home” orders through May 1. (1/10) — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 1, 2020

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues in Marion County, the medical data makes clear that our fight against this deadly outbreak must continue for another month,” said Mayor Hogsett. “These historic efforts are making a difference, and I want to thank residents and businesses as we come together as one city and make sacrifices that will flatten the curve and save lives.”

As a reminder of social distancing and an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Hogsett and Caine released a letter to essential businesses in Marion County. Businesses that don’t follow the guidelines will risk their right to remain open.

As of Thursday, 78 hoosiers have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Indiana.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers: Total positive cases: 3,039

Total deaths: 78

Tests reported to ISDH: 16,285 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/9sS3IaoMEs — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 2, 2020

