Mayor Hogsett Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until May 1

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

Wednesday, Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department made the announcement that they have decided to extend the county’s stay-at-home order to May 1.

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues in Marion County, the medical data makes clear that our fight against this deadly outbreak must continue for another month,” said Mayor Hogsett. “These historic efforts are making a difference, and I want to thank residents and businesses as we come together as one city and make sacrifices that will flatten the curve and save lives.”

As a reminder of social distancing and an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Hogsett and Caine released a letter to essential businesses in Marion County. Businesses that don’t follow the guidelines will risk their right to remain open.

As of Thursday, 78 hoosiers have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Indiana.

Read the full public health order here. 

Source: WISHTV

