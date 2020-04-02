Meet Soda Pup: The Wine Delivery Dog!

There’s nothing to brighten your spirits more than having a cute dog bring wine to you via curbside service. Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown, Maryland has come up with a creative solution to social distancing and keeping their business going. Soda Pup is a 75-pound brindle boxer who is working hard during the coronavirus pandemic to deliver bottles of wine to customers. Lori Yata, Soda Pup’s owner and co-owner of the winery, told WJLA-TV, “We’ve had people call in just specifically to have Soda Pup bring wine out to them.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: