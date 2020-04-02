Mallory
HomeMallory

Sleepless Nights and Wild Dreams Could Be Because of Coronavirus Crisis

I don’t know about you but I have been having some WEIRD dreams lately that I won’t get into the details of. But apparently this is a really common thing right now. The added stress and anxiety in people’s lives due to the coronavrius crisis has people losing sleep and having wild dreams. Changes in your routine like having an out of wack sleep schedule or even not getting as much physical activity as you were before can also contribute to your current messed up sleeping behaviors.

Here’s some tips to help you get a better night’s rest:

  • Limit alcohol and caffeine – Although a bottle of wine might help you fall asleep easier, you could be cutting yourself short on a good night’s sleep.
  • Unplug before bed – Avoid watching TV and being on your phone at least an hour before going to bed. Also avoid indulding in anything that could trigger anxiety
  • Maintain routine – your internal clock is probably a little confused right now and your body could be having a hard time knowing when to be awake and when to be alseep. Try to wake up and go to bed at relativity the same time everyday
  • Physical activity earlier in the day – Try to get outside for at least 15 minutes, preferably in the morning. This is also important for circadian rhythms. If possible, open a curtain so you wake to sunlight. Exercise will help relieve stress. Just don’t do it near bedtime. It raises core body temperature, while falling body temperature triggers sleep, Gehrman said. He recommends no exercise within an hour or two of bedtime
  • Treat your bedroom as a sanctuary – the only thing you should be doing in your bedroom is sleeping and having sex. Turn your bedroom into a sanctuary – a safe place to get away from the rest of the world

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close