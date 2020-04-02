Sleepless Nights and Wild Dreams Could Be Because of Coronavirus Crisis

I don’t know about you but I have been having some WEIRD dreams lately that I won’t get into the details of. But apparently this is a really common thing right now. The added stress and anxiety in people’s lives due to the coronavrius crisis has people losing sleep and having wild dreams. Changes in your routine like having an out of wack sleep schedule or even not getting as much physical activity as you were before can also contribute to your current messed up sleeping behaviors.

Here’s some tips to help you get a better night’s rest:

Limit alcohol and caffeine – Although a bottle of wine might help you fall asleep easier, you could be cutting yourself short on a good night's sleep.

Unplug before bed – Avoid watching TV and being on your phone at least an hour before going to bed. Also avoid indulding in anything that could trigger anxiety

Maintain routine – your internal clock is probably a little confused right now and your body could be having a hard time knowing when to be awake and when to be alseep. Try to wake up and go to bed at relativity the same time everyday

Physical activity earlier in the day – Try to get outside for at least 15 minutes, preferably in the morning. This is also important for circadian rhythms. If possible, open a curtain so you wake to sunlight. Exercise will help relieve stress. Just don't do it near bedtime. It raises core body temperature, while falling body temperature triggers sleep, Gehrman said. He recommends no exercise within an hour or two of bedtime

Treat your bedroom as a sanctuary – the only thing you should be doing in your bedroom is sleeping and having sex. Turn your bedroom into a sanctuary – a safe place to get away from the rest of the world

