Dog Delivers Groceries To Neighbors Amid Pandemic

This is sure to make you smile! A woman in Colorado has trained her dog to deliver groceries to their neighbors! Meet Sundance. He’s a golden retriever helping his at-risk neighbors stay safe. Sundance’s owner, Karen Eveleth, makes sure her neighbor of 10 years gets all the food and supplies she needs. Eveleth told CNN, “I make meals for her also and Sundance brings back the empty bowls.” What a good boy! Check out Sundance in action below!

He better be getting ALL the treats! We truly don’t deserve dogs!

