Taylor Swift Donates Money To Save A Nashville Record Store

I just love going to the record store and digging through records. Sometimes you end up finding gems you’ve been searching for, and sometimes you end up and taking a chance on an album you’re not even sure if you’ll like. (I’ve found some of my favorite albums that way) I didn’t think it was possible for me to love Taylor Swift more than I already do, but then I heard about this…Taylor is helping a Nashville record store survive during this pandemic. As someone who really loves music and collecting vinyl, I think this is so important and cool!

Taylor has reportedly reached out to Grimey’s New & Preloved Music in Nashville to help them stay afloat during this difficult time. The store says Taylor is supplying money to cover each employee and their healthcare for the next 3 months. Doyle Davis, a co-owner of Grimey’s told Rolling Stone, “We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID pandemic.” He continued, “I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee and now, she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.”

YES, Taylor! Read more on the story here.

