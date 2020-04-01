Students Offering Free Pick Up and Delivery of Groceries During Virus Outbreak

A group of Greenwood students are helping their community as people struggle to find everyday essentials.

Starting this Thursday, April 2, they have created a website that allows people at high-risk of complications from COVID-19 to request groceries and other items they may need using local businesses. This will be free of charge and can be found here.

Once you sign up you will get a call for your list, they will shop for your groceries and deliver them right to your doorstep.

Dylan Godsave, Center Grove High School senior and organizer, said “I feel like we’re very strong about helping the community and I feel like this is just a great way to allow us to use our talents to help people who are in need and we have nothing else to do so it’s like let’s help people so it’s awesome.”

There is a delivery area and a map is available on the website to show where that area is and how to sign up for the service.

Source: WISHTV

