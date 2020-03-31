Quarantine has us wondering a few questions about life and situations that we really need answers to. For example, Would you rather travel in a submarine or travel in space? And can you believe that there is one occupation that may not have heard about the coronavirus yet? Yup, there definitely is one profession where the coronavirus or ANY of the events of March 2020 is a complete blur!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shared What She’s Reading, Watching, and Listening To

RELATED: Part-Time Justin Turns Up In Quarantine

RELATED: J-Si Shares His Quarantine Confession

Would You Rather … Travel In Space Or Travel In A Submarine? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: