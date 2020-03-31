The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Would You Rather … Travel In Space Or Travel In A Submarine?

Drive To Space

Quarantine has us wondering a few questions about life and situations that we really need answers to. For example, Would you rather travel in a submarine or travel in space? And can you believe that there is one occupation that may not have heard about the coronavirus yet? Yup, there definitely is one profession where the coronavirus or ANY of the events of March 2020 is a complete blur!

Close