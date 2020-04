The time has finally come when Jack Black takes on TikTok. He made his debut appearance on the app shirtless and wearing cowboy boots – I wouldn’t expect anything less. The comedian performed what he calls the “#StayAtHome Dance” for his followers. Let’s also give credit where it’s due because Jack Black has some serious dance moves!

Jack Black, living quarantined life to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/0XmnedUJ7T — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 1, 2020

