Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fun Ways To Stay Connected With Your Friends While Social Distancing

While social distancing is the priority right now, it’s also crucial that we maintain connection with our friends and loved ones for the sake of our own mental health. We can’t physically be with each other right now but thanks to technically, there’s lots of fun ways to stay connected. Here’s some ideas:

  1. Houseparty or Zoom parties – Both the Houseparty app and Zoom allow you to make conference-like video calls with your friends.
  2. FaceTime dates – I had a FaceTime wine night with one of my friends on Friday and it was almost like we were together – just sippin on our wine and watching reality tv like we normally would.
  3. iMessage / online games – 8ball and cup pong are my favorite iMessage games and make me feel like I’m in high school again. Plus there are tons of classic games like Uno, Clue available in the app store and now even Cards Against Humanity is available to play online and with your friends!
  4. Shared playlists – I’ve been listening to so much music lately everything on my playlists are so stale. Create a shared playlist on spotify or apple music and allow your friends to add their favorite songs and whatever they’ve been listening to.
  5. Shared Google docs – keep a running list of movies and shows your watching, books your reading, recipes your cooking and have your friends add their recommendations too
  6. Netflix Party – Google Chrome has created an extension called Netflix Party that allows groups of friends to simultaneously stream any movie/show on their computers at the same time. There is also chat room features so you can share your reactions as you watch.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close