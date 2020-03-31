New Stuff Coming To Netflix In April

Thank goodness we have some new fresh things to watch while we’re stuck in quarantine! Netflix is releasing a bunch of new movies and TV shows. I picked a bunch of movies out of the long list that I’ve seen and are pretty good. If you want to see the whole list, click here!
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke
Deep Impact
Just Friends
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Salt
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Social Network
Angel Has Fallen
Despicable Me
The Green Hornet – April 18
Django Unchained
Battle: Los Angeles
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: