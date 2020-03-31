Dustin
HomeDustin

New Stuff Coming To Netflix In April

US-IT-NETFLIX

Thank goodness we have some new fresh things to watch while we’re stuck in quarantine! Netflix is releasing a bunch of new movies and TV shows. I picked a bunch of movies out of the long list that I’ve seen and are pretty good. If you want to see the whole list, click here!

40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke
Deep Impact
Just Friends
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Salt
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Social Network
Angel Has Fallen
Despicable Me
The Green Hornet – April 18
Django Unchained
Battle: Los Angeles

april , Documentaries , Dustin Kross , home , Matrix , Movies , Netflix , new , quarantine , radionow 100.9 , shows , streaming , tv

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close