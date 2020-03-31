New Stuff Coming To Netflix In April

Thank goodness we have some new fresh things to watch while we’re stuck in quarantine! Netflix is releasing a bunch of new movies and TV shows. I picked a bunch of movies out of the long list that I’ve seen and are pretty good. If you want to see the whole list, click here!

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke

Deep Impact

Just Friends

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Salt

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Social Network

Angel Has Fallen

Despicable Me

The Green Hornet – April 18

Django Unchained

Battle: Los Angeles

