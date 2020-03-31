Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music

This quarantine is making everyone either get creative, or go completely insane. Lindsay Lohan is taking full advantage of getting your attention during this quarantine life. She has deleted all of her Instagram posts, except for a new teaser that is captioned, “I’m back!”

Sooooo, what exactly can we expect? Well, back in January Lohan said she was wanting to move back to the US and work on a new album. She has recently been a judge on Australia’s Masked Singer. There is no word as to when we can expect the new music, but my guess is much sooner than later.

