Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lindsay Lohan Teases New Music

Lindsay Lohan - A Tribute to Christopher Nemeth' at Louis Vuitton.

Source: Gotcha Images / Splash News / Getty

This quarantine is making everyone either get creative, or go completely insane.  Lindsay Lohan is taking full advantage of getting your attention during this quarantine life.  She has deleted all of her Instagram posts, except for a new teaser that is captioned, “I’m back!”

View this post on Instagram

Im back! 👀

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Sooooo, what exactly can we expect?  Well, back in January Lohan said she was wanting to move back to the US and work on a new album.  She has recently been a judge on Australia’s Masked Singer.  There is no word as to when we can expect the new music, but my guess is much sooner than later.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus

instagram , Lindsay Lohan , Music , new , Teases

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close