Ariana Grande Is Apparently Dating A Real Estate Agent?

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

Wait….Ariana Grande has a boyfriend?  Apparently!  And he’s just a regular-degular real estate agent.  Last month, TMZ shared of some footage of Ariana just casually making out with someone at a bar in LA.  Apparently THIS IS NOW HER BF!  His name is Dalton Gomez, and sells multi-million dollar homes.

If you follow Ariana on Instagram, her new guy has crashed a few of her Instagram stories.  Although neither have confirmed their rumored romance, they appear to be quarantined together.  Let’s be real, I’m not going to force myself to be quarantined with someone I WASN’T dating.

