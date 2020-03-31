Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Indy’s Connection: CICERF Fund Help Organizations Help People and Indy Zoo Comes to You

With everything happening with COVID-19, organizations are stepping up in a variety of ways in the capacities that they can. This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Ann Murtlow, President and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana about a relief fund helping the organizations help people. This fund, Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund, was established with Lilly Endowment Inc., Central Indiana Community Foundation (through The Glick Fund and The Indianapolis Foundation), Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, and United Way.

If you are impacted by COVID-19, you can find resources in your community by calling 2-1-1.

For the second part of the show, Emily talked with Judy Palermo, Senior Manager of Public Relations of the Indianapolis Zoo. With the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Holcomb, the Indianapolis Zoo is bringing the #bringingthezootoyou through social media.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

