Mayor Hogsett & Indy Chamber Announce Plan To Help Small Businesses

Mayor Joe Hogsett - Community Connection

As the world continues to face COVID-19, many small businesses are getting hit hard. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indy Chamber announced Monday nearly $3 million in investments committed for the Rapid Response Loan Fund for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Along with this, the Indy Chamber challenged top area businesses and financial institutions to provide additional funding and support to help reach its $10 million goal.

“It’s clear that restrictions are necessary to help curb the spread of COVID-19, but we know that small businesses and their employees are hurting as a result,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “As we face this pandemic, leaders from public, private, and philanthropic organizations must work collaboratively and fight for the continued success of our community. History has shown that when Indianapolis faces significant hardship, our community rallies together. Today’s announcement is one of many steps our city’s leaders are taking in order to support and preserve the businesses that form the backbone of our economy.”

For more information on the Rapid Response Loan Fund, click here.

