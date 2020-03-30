Entertainment News
Do ‘Tiger King’ Stars Carole Baskin & Doc Antle Have Ties To Britney Spears?

'Good Morning America's' Exclusive Britney Spears Performance

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Seriously, if you haven’t watched Tiger King on Netflix yet…WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!  It’s packed full of drama and entertainment.  Little did we know, we’ve all seen Doc Antle well before this docu-seris.  Remember Britney Spears’ ICONIC 2001 VMA performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U?”  Yeah, that was Doc in the cage wrangling a tiger!  Check it out below for a little refresher.

Am I the only one who finds it ironic that Doc was a part of this specific performance?  I mean, he DOES have relationships with multiple women that are working for him.  YIKES!  Anyhow, twitter has also dug up pictures that appear to show Britney sitting next to Carole Baskin.  WHAT?!

Britney, do you also know Joe Exotic?  WE NEED ANSWERS!

britney spears , Carole Baskin , Doc Antle , performance , Tiger King , vma

